11,499 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after buying an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after buying an additional 2,648,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

