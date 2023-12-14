1,404,804 Shares in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,404,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,005,000. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 66.90% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 4,590.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SFLR stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $27.16. 1,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,640. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

