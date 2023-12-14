14,236 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 980,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,345,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,406,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

