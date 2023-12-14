14,699 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.