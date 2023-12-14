1,480 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

