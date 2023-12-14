1,555 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $235.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,370. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $332.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

