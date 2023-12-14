160,457 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Purchased by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 77,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,292. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

