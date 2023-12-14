164 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $222.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

