168 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 144.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $273.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $276.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

