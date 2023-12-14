170,269 Shares in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.53% of Verde Clean Fuels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGAS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ VGAS opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.