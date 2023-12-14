182,915 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 321.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Trading Up 1.0 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,997 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $421.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

