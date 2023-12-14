1,864 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDXX traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $559.35. The stock had a trading volume of 185,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

