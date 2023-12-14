1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.00

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 21876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. Analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 913.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 83,169 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in 1st Source by 36.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 301,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

