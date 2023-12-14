200 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.99 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.