21,175 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.04.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

