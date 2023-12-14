2,520 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $9.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $494.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,026. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $508.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.52 and its 200-day moving average is $392.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

