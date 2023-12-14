26,790 Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.18% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,291,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $2,763,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $389.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.18 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

