31,794 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

ZM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,448. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $124,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $923,061.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,167 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

