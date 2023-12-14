3,608 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Xylem by 42.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $109.18 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

