3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

