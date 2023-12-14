4,368,973 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,368,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,753,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 109,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

