44,270 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,784,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,457,000 after acquiring an additional 331,118 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,062,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after acquiring an additional 142,692 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 274,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,695. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.