44,562 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Intel comprises 1.3% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,307,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,626,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.