46,396 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

