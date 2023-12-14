4,780 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,780 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $239.19. The stock had a trading volume of 390,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,951. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,136 shares of company stock worth $1,795,465. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.