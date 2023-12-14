5,064 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of APA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

