55,300 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $72,536,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 67.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nikola by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,250,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 67,532,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,964,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.71.

Nikola Profile

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

