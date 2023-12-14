571 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $238.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $239.80.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

