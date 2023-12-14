629 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $272.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

