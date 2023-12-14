6,500 Shares in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. 117,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.