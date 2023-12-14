69,941 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.51. 417,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

