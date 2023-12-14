7,828 Shares in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Acquired by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,142,000 after buying an additional 2,921,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 292,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,058,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,289,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after buying an additional 95,868 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS:GCOW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 375,945 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7921 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

