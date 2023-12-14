8,600 Shares in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Purchased by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MINISO Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,267,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MINISO Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.32. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.62 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

