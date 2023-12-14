87,004 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 912,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

