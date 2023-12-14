AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.66

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.66 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 53339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

