AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $173.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.36 on Monday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $272.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average is $143.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.