ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

