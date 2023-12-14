Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 225.7% from the November 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 128,703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,073,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 344,474 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 552,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

IAF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 45,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,320. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

