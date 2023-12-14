Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $343.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.95 and its 200-day moving average is $314.99. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.