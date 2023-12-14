ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Shares Sold by &Partners

&Partners lowered its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned approximately 0.14% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 7,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $163,982.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 691,836 shares in the company, valued at $15,393,351. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,046 shares of company stock valued at $284,531. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. 1,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 83.93, a current ratio of 83.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

