Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $40.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $583.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,242,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 174.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 159 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.