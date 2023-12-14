Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.41

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.41 and last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 38519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.