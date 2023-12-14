Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.