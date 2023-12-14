Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $156.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems traded as high as $137.15 and last traded at $136.23, with a volume of 202978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.76.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

