Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.43

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 48297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 734,020 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

