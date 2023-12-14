AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Stock Holdings Cut by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management cut its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,773 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF accounts for 3.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LifePro Asset Management owned about 0.78% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 462,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $980,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter.

MSOS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,240. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

