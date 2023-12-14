Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

