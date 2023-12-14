Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Mak Capital One Llc Sells 35,794 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $2,903,967.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,448,256 shares in the company, valued at $279,757,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,171,779.40.

On Friday, December 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 11,173 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $936,632.59.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 33,457 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $2,896,372.49.

Agilysys Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.13 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.10 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 75.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

