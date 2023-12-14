AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Dec 23 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a dec 23 dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 10th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGNC Investment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,372,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,678 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 91,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

