Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 165.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 67,150 shares of company stock worth $3,793,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

